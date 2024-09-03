Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police intercepted a lorry driver suspected of being over the legal drink driving limit after being alerted by store worker in Portadown on Tuesday (September 3) afternoon.

In a statement, the PSNI said the HGV was stopped by Road Policing interceptors from Sprucefield working in the Newry area.

Police added: "The vehicle was reported to police after a staff member in a retail outlet in Portadown was concerned the driver was intoxicated.

Police image of the HGV which was stopped in the Newry area. Photo:PSNI

"A roadside preliminary breath test was carried out on the driver which they subsequently failed. In custody they provided an evidential sample of 56, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

“This driver will now be held in custody to appear in front of a local court tomorrow. Many thanks to that concerned member of public for making that phone call.”