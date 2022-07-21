Police intercepted over-the-limit motorist from Larne

Christina Glenn (28), of Knockdhu Park in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol on June 26 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a member of public called police saying they believed they were behind a drink driver travelling from Ballymoney to Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number plate was passed to police and officers waited at the bottom of the Moorfields Road after noting the vehicle was “linked” to Larne and it was likely it was heading there by that route.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The vehicle passed police and when officers followed they noticed it swerving all over the road and coming into contact with the grass verge.

When stopped Glenn, the only occupant, admitted being “drunk”, a prosecutor said.

In custody the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 56 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had gone to an “event” with friends and they were all booked in to stay overnight.

The lawyer said the defendant, in hindsight, was “very taken aback” that she opted to drive the vehicle but that she recalled starting to feel “very anxious” in the premises and had a “strong urge to go home”.

It was “entirely out of character”.