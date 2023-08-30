Police investigate a report of criminal damage at Henry Jones Playing Fields
Police are investigating criminal damage to goal posts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh.
The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been caused sometime between Monday August 29 and Wednesday morning (August 30).
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 467 of 30/08/23.
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/