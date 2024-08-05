Police are investigating after damage was caused to a war memorial on Quay Road in Ballycastle.

Planters were emptied, a rail broken and a wreath removed from the memorial early on the morning of Sunday, August 4.

The PSNI said in a statement: “Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact police on 101, quoting reference 660 04/08/24. Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston said he was “appalled” by the incident which “not only shows disrespect to the war dead but will raise community tensions at a volatile time.

Police are investigating damage to Ballycastle War Memorial. Credit Google Maps

“Over the past month I’ve been in Ballycastle assisting a number of constituents from across the divide and I want to stress that this behaviour certainly isn’t reflective of the beautiful town or its people.”