Police investigate after Ballycastle war memorial is damaged

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 10:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are investigating after damage was caused to a war memorial on Quay Road in Ballycastle.

Planters were emptied, a rail broken and a wreath removed from the memorial early on the morning of Sunday, August 4.

The PSNI said in a statement: “Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact police on 101, quoting reference 660 04/08/24. Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston said he was “appalled” by the incident which “not only shows disrespect to the war dead but will raise community tensions at a volatile time.

Police are investigating damage to Ballycastle War Memorial. Credit Google MapsPolice are investigating damage to Ballycastle War Memorial. Credit Google Maps
Police are investigating damage to Ballycastle War Memorial. Credit Google Maps

“Over the past month I’ve been in Ballycastle assisting a number of constituents from across the divide and I want to stress that this behaviour certainly isn’t reflective of the beautiful town or its people.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice