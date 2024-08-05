Police investigate after Ballycastle war memorial is damaged
Planters were emptied, a rail broken and a wreath removed from the memorial early on the morning of Sunday, August 4.
TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston said he was “appalled” by the incident which “not only shows disrespect to the war dead but will raise community tensions at a volatile time.
“Over the past month I’ve been in Ballycastle assisting a number of constituents from across the divide and I want to stress that this behaviour certainly isn’t reflective of the beautiful town or its people.”