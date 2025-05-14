Police investigate after man is threatened in hate crime on Coleraine train

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2025, 10:38 BST
Police are investing a hate crime on a Coleraine train during which a man was threatened and verbally abused.

The PSNI have appealed for information or witnesses after the man was threatened and verbally abused on a train heading from Coleraine to Belfast on Saturday, May 10.

Posting on social media, PSNI North Coast said: “At approximately 6:20pm, a group of five men boarded the train and began to verbally attack and threaten the victim, leaving him visibly shaken.

"Other passengers intervened and the men got off the train at Mossley West station. This is being treated as a hate incident and we are attempting to locate the men involved.

Police are appealing for information or witnesses after a man was threatened and verbally abused on a train heading from Coleraine to Belfast on Saturday 10th May. CREDIT NI WORLDplaceholder image
"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 381 11/05/25.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/uVTDD Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/Tl0eN

