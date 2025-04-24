Police investigate after man smashes windows of Coleraine house with a hammer

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Police are appealing for information after a man smashed three windows of a Coleraine house with a hammer.

The report of criminal damage was made after the incident at a property in the Lambeth Way area of Coleraine on Wednesday, April 23.

PSNI Sergeant Ferriby, said: “A report was received at around 1.05am, that a man approached a house in the area and smashed three windows with a hammer.

“The suspect left the scene on foot, in the direction of Laurel Hill Road.

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage caused to a property in the Lambeth Way area of Coleraine on Wednesday 23rd April. CREDIT NI WORL

“A man and woman were inside the house at the time. Thankfully, they were uninjured but have been left shaken by what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Lambeth Way area during this time or who may have noticed a man, who was wearing dark clothing and a face covering, acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“Anyone with information or who may have CCTV footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 37 23/04/25.”

Anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

