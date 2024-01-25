Police investigate after vehicle damaged in Ballyclare
Police officers are appealing for information after damage was caused to a vehicle in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare.
Detailing the incident on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page this afternoon (Thursday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a vehicle that was damaged in the Cloughview area of Ballyclare between midnight and 8.45am on January 25.
"If anyone has witnessed this, contact police on 101 and quote serial number 308 of 25/01/24.”