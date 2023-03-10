Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Bushmills on Thursday (March 9).

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, it was reported that four to five masked men forced entry to a house in the Elmwood Park area, armed with a number of weapons.

“The men were reported to have ordered the male occupant to lie on the bed, before holding a handgun to his legs and making several attempts to fire the gun, without success.

“They then reportedly assaulted the victim, who is aged in his 60s, with what are believed to have been iron bars and a sledgehammer. As a result, he sustained a head injury, and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for information

“At this time, it is not believed that his injuries are life threatening.

“A second occupant who was inside property at the time of the incident – a women in her 80s – also sustained an injury to her arm.

“The suspects, who were said to have been dressed in dark coloured clothing, then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved, and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which could help us with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2151 of 09/03/23.”