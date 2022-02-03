Police investigate attempted murder in Lisburn

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly after 3.30pm we received a call that a man had been knocked unconscious following a serious assault in a property in the Donard Drive area.

“The man has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries where he is currently in a critical condition.

“ A 30 year old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this attack or who may have any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1171 of 01/02/22.