Police investigate Coleraine arson attack

Police received a report at around 12:15am of a fire at flats in the Brook Place area.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

The NIFRS has declared this fire as deliberate so police are treating it as arson.

Detectives are also investigating an earlier report of criminal damage being caused to the same property earlier on Friday evening.

Detectives would appeal to anyone who has information about what happened, or who might have been in the area or noticed any suspicious activity or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting reference number 26 of 19/03/2022.