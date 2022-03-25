Police investigate Coleraine arson attack

Police are appealing for information.

PSNI Sergeant McCann said: “At around 12.50am, officers detected a vehicle alight in the Dundooan Park area.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The vehicle was left completely burnt out. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries into the incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 51 of 25/03/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org