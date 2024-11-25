The Larne community has reacted with dismay as the town’s Christmas tree was vandalised – only a day after crowds gathered to watch it being switched on for the festive season.

Larne hosted a switch on ceremony and programme of entertainment on Friday evening, November 22.

Unfortunately, the tree was reported to have been damaged just 24 hours later. A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Larne are investigating a report of criminal damage in the Main Street/Broadway area on Saturday, November 23. Between 8pm and 8.15pm, a man had damaged lights and decorations of the town’s Christmas tree.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact officers in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1954 23/11/24.”

Police in Larne are investigating a report of criminal damage to the town's Christmas tree. Photos: Cllr Andrew Clarke

Local residents condemned the incident on social media, with many highlighting the need for increased CCTV provision in the area.

Cllr Andrew Clarke called the incident ‘very demoralising’, adding: “We have worked with the Larne Renovation Generation to improve the Christmas trees and this year has been well received. Thanks to the quick actions of the public, only limited damage has been caused to the lower half of the tree.

"I would appeal to any businesses with CCTV to check it, and for anyone to pass information on.”

Larne’s festive centrepiece is one of three new artificial Christmas trees, funded by the Department for Communities, that were unveiled during the switch-on events in Mid and East Antrim over the past two weekends.

The decision to invest in artificial trees came in response to the increasing challenge of sourcing live trees of suitable size and quality from Northern Ireland, according to MEA Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger.

A Council spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the vandalism of our new Christmas tree in Larne, a symbol of joy and community spirit during the festive season.

"This act undermines the effort put into creating a welcoming space for all our residents and represents a disregard for the local community. We will work diligently to restore the tree this week and would encourage anyone with any information to report it to the police on 101.”