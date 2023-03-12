The incident is understood to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 11.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed police had received a report of criminal damage to the Nosh Cafe on Rainey Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"On Saturday, March 4 at 1.40am, three young males were on the scaffolding opposite. Items have been thrown and have caused damage to the cafe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Did you see anything suspicious in the Rainey Street area around the timings above? If so please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 609 05/03/23,” the spokesperson said.