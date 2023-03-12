Police are investigating a report that damage has been caused to a cafe in Magherafelt after items were thrown from nearby scaffolding.

The incident is understood to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 11.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed police had received a report of criminal damage to the Nosh Cafe on Rainey Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On Saturday, March 4 at 1.40am, three young males were on the scaffolding opposite. Items have been thrown and have caused damage to the cafe.

Damage was reported to have been caused at Nosh Cafe in Magherafelt. Picture: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement