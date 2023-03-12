Register
Police investigate criminal damage to Nosh Cafe in Magherafelt

Police are investigating a report that damage has been caused to a cafe in Magherafelt after items were thrown from nearby scaffolding.

By Valerie Martin
5 hours ago

The incident is understood to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 11.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed police had received a report of criminal damage to the Nosh Cafe on Rainey Street.

"On Saturday, March 4 at 1.40am, three young males were on the scaffolding opposite. Items have been thrown and have caused damage to the cafe.

Damage was reported to have been caused at Nosh Cafe in Magherafelt. Picture: Google
"Did you see anything suspicious in the Rainey Street area around the timings above? If so please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 609 05/03/23,” the spokesperson said.