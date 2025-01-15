Police investigate damage caused to defibrillator in Ballycastle

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jan 2025, 17:07 BST
Police in Coleraine are investigating a report of criminal damage to a defibrillator in Ballycastle.

Sergeant McNally said: “It was reported that at around 11.15pm on Saturday 11th January, a defibrillator was damaged in its container in the Moyle Road area of the town.

"The vital piece of equipment was broken during the incident and can no longer be used, and we believe there were two individuals involved.

“This type of equipment could mean the difference between life or death for someone and is used to benefit the wider public. The cases are fitted on an exterior wall so that they can be easily accessed and used in an emergency, so for anyone to purposely break equipment like this is unacceptable.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the shop to contact police on 101 quoting 386 14/01/25.”

A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

