Police investigate damage to ATM and theft of cash in Articlave

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following damage to an ATM and theft of cash at a filling station, on the Mussenden Road area of Articlave.

By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:40am

Detective Inspector Jack said: “Police received a report shortly after 12pm on Wednesday (February 15), following noticeable damage to a bunker housing an ATM, where a significant sum of cash was taken.

“There appears to have been forced entry to the bunker, and a heavy steel door located at the rear of the bunker was prised open, before the money was stolen.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 12am and 4am and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 801 of 15/02/23.”

Police appeal for information

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

