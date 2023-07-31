Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing incident in Dervock on Sunday evening (July 30).

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 9.50pm, we received a report that two men had been stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in the Carncullagh Road area of the town.

“Both men were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. The suspect made off from the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1827 of 30/07/23.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a stabbing incident in Dervock, on Sunday 30 July. Credit NI World

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.