Police investigate incidents of fraud

The first incident took place in Main Street, Moira in October 2021.

At 10:35am on October 11, 2021, an iPhone 12 was advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace. A male then messaged the seller under the false name of ‘Darren Stephen McGrath’ asking if the phone was still available. They arranged to meet at 4pm that afternoon agreeing on a set price of £600, which would be sent via bank transfer. The victim handed over the phone but never received any money. Since then the male suspect has deleted their Facebook profile and the phone numbers provided are not connecting.

The male suspect can be described as heavy set male, 5’8, dark short hair going grey and facial stubble, wearing dark jeans, dark jacket and shirt and southern accent.

A further incident took place at 7:03pm ar Slemish Way in Lisburn on November 2, 2021, when a male using the name ‘Darren McGrath’ attended the home of a person selling a Samsung S20 mobile phone that was advertised on Facebook Marketplace. A price of £370 was agreed and the buyer agreed to send this via bank transfer, however the payment was never received. The seller then messaged the suspects Facebook page to provide proof of the payment and since then the Facebook account has been closed.

Further incidents also took place in Donard Drive in Lisburn and Lisburn Square. Police reported that at 2pm on November 2, 2021 in Donard Drive, an iPhone 11 was advertised on Facebook Marketplace for £360. The seller was then contacted by a male using the name ‘Darren McGrath’. The buyer then arrived at the sellers address and indicated that the money would be sent via bank transfer as he had left his wallet at home. The suspect then left with the phone but never deposited the money into the sellers account. Subsequently the profile account for Darren McGrath has been deleted.

Police are also investigating an incident of fraud in Lisburn Square, Lisburn in November 2021. At 4:06pm on November 2, 2021, a person selling a Play Station 5 on Facebook Marketplace, was contacted by a male using the name ‘Darren’. A price of £590 was agreed. The seller then met up with the male suspect to sell the PlayStation, who advised the seller that the bank transfer had gone through, however, no money was ever received.

