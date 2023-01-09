Police investigating nine reports of vehicle tampering in Coleraine are linking these incidents.

These incidents of vehicle tampering, theft and criminal damage of vehicles happened in the Newbridge Drive and Knocklynn Park areas of Mountsandel in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 8.

A number of cars were entered and their gloveboxes opened. Some loose change, totalling £15 and £5, was stolen from two of the vehicles. Meanwhile, a coat and a digital spirit level were taken from another car.

Advertisement

Sergeant Jamie Halligan said: "Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Sunday or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 872 of 08/01/23.”

Police are appealing for information

Advertisement