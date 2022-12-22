Detailing the incident, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "At around 1.25am it was reported that a petrol bomb, which was set alight, was thrown at a house in the area.
"Officers attended the address along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. Extensive scorch damage was caused to the house.
"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries during the incident.
“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has any other information which could insist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 92 22/12/22.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.