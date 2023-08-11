Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in the town in the early hours of Friday (August 11).

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Just after 1.40am, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been lit and thrown through the front window of a property in the Laburnum Place area.

“When officers attended, the fire had been extinguished. Thankfully, no one was injured in this reckless attack, but extensive smoke damage was caused to the living room of the property."

The attack is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life. Anyone who saw anyone suspicious in the area or who has CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 95 of 11/08/23.