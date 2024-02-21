Police investigate Portrush arson attack where culprits returned to the scene
Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses to an arson attack on the Glenmanus Road in Portrush.
The arson incident occurred at 5.10am on Saturday, February 17. Two males entered a communal area where bins are kept and set fire to a number of bins.
The same two males returned to the scene at 8pm on the same day to look at the damage they caused. Anyone who has knowledge of the suspects is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting 530 17.02.24.