Police investigate report of assault in Warren Gardens

Detective Inspector Bell said: “It was reported that at around 8pm on Thursday April 21, a man was involved in an altercation with three other males outside commercial premises in the area.

“It was reported that he was assaulted by one of the men, sustaining injuries to his head, neck and back.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or have any dash cam footage or information which could assist with our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 552 of 23/04/22.”