Police investigate report of elderly man being assaulted near Coleraine Leisure Centre

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:47 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens are appealing for information after an elderly man was assaulted near Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Police are currently investigating the assault which occurred on Wednesday, April 30 between 4-5.30pm within the vicinity of the Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Police are appealing for any information regarding the assault from anyone who may have witnessed it.

The suspect is described as a bald male in his early 30’s with a skinny build, wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. The man left the area on bicycle.

Information can be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

