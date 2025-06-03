Police investigate report of elderly man being assaulted near Coleraine Leisure Centre
Police are currently investigating the assault which occurred on Wednesday, April 30 between 4-5.30pm within the vicinity of the Coleraine Leisure Centre.
Police are appealing for any information regarding the assault from anyone who may have witnessed it.
The suspect is described as a bald male in his early 30’s with a skinny build, wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. The man left the area on bicycle.
Information can be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/