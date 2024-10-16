Police investigate report of shooting at house in Mettican Road area of Garvagh

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are currently investigating of a report of a shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan said: “Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary shortly before 9pm yesterday, Tuesday 15th October.

“It was reported that two men at the property were attacked by a number of suspects, wearing balaclavas. One victim has sustained a number of gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The two injured parties were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. The victim of the shooting has serious and potentially life changing injuries.

Police are currently investigating of a report of a shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh. CREDIT NI WORLDPolice are currently investigating of a report of a shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh. CREDIT NI WORLD
Police are currently investigating of a report of a shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh. CREDIT NI WORLD

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us or who noticed anything suspicious, to call 101, and quote reference number 1668 of 15/10/24.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice