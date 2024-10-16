Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are currently investigating of a report of a shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan said: “Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary shortly before 9pm yesterday, Tuesday 15th October.

“It was reported that two men at the property were attacked by a number of suspects, wearing balaclavas. One victim has sustained a number of gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two injured parties were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. The victim of the shooting has serious and potentially life changing injuries.

Police are currently investigating of a report of a shooting at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh. CREDIT NI WORLD

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us or who noticed anything suspicious, to call 101, and quote reference number 1668 of 15/10/24.”