Police officers in Newtownabbey are appealing for information following reports of masked men in Rathcoole earlier this week.

Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating two reports of masked men in the Rathcoole area on Tuesday evening (January 31).

"These persons are reported to have been in the area of Ardmillan Drive and Inniscairn Drive at around 8pm.

