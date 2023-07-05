Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5 July.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 1.25am, we received a report that a wheelie bin had been placed at the front door of a flat in the in the Richmond Drive area and set alight.“Officers along with colleagues from the NI Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

“Luckily no one was at home at the time, however neighbours had to be evacuated for a short time during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and I am appealing to anyone with any information or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 75 05/07/23.

