Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Police investigate second arson attack in Coleraine in as many days

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5 July.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 1.25am, we received a report that a wheelie bin had been placed at the front door of a flat in the in the Richmond Drive area and set alight.“Officers along with colleagues from the NI Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

“Luckily no one was at home at the time, however neighbours had to be evacuated for a short time during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and I am appealing to anyone with any information or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 75 05/07/23.

Most Popular
Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5 July. Credit NI WorldDetectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5 July. Credit NI World
Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5 July. Credit NI World

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Read More
Police treat overnight attack on Coleraine pub as arson endangering life