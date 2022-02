Police

Police received reports that a building site and at least two residential properties have been broken into.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Significant damage has been caused, locks have been cut and items stolen including power tools and a lawnmower amongst other items.

Information received suggests there may be at least two males involved and possibly a white van being used.