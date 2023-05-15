Register
Police investigate video showing wire being tied across trees in Binevenagh Forest

Police investigating a report that wire has been tied between trees in the Binevenagh Forest area of Limavady are appealing for information.

By Una Culkin
Published 15th May 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:30 BST

Chief Inspector, Sinead McIldowney said: "A report was received shortly after 4pm on Monday, May 15 that wire had been tied between trees in the area on Friday, May 12.

"It is believed that this occurred sometime between 3pm and 4pm.

"Our enquiries are progressing but we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1443 of 15/5/23.

"We are aware of video footage which is circulating online and this is currently being reviewed."

While enquiries continue, Chief Inspector McIldowney has urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to police on 101.

"We are conducting robust enquiries, but I would encourage members of the public making use of any wooded areas in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to be vigilant.

"Take care if you are using these areas for recreational purposes and please report anything suspicious to police - the number to call is 101."

Anyone with any information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Members of the public can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

For all the latest news, breaking stories and features, log into www.northernirelandworld.com

You can also keep up to date with the latest news by checking out the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.

