Police investigating a vehicle pursuit, ramming and related offences in Kilrea on November 27 have made a further three arrests.

Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “Two men aged 27, and one man aged 37, were arrested this afternoon [Thursday, November 28] in the Kilrea area by our officers based in Limavady on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, as well as criminal damage and vehicle tampering.

“They have been taken to police custody for questioning. Two men, aged 38 and 31, who were arrested at the scene on Wednesday, remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

“Our investigation, although at an early stage, is progressing. We would reiterate our earlier appeal to anyone who can help with our ongoing enquiries get in touch with us by calling 101, and quote reference number 1104 27/11/24.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who noticed what happened at the shop in the Mill Road area prior to the police pursuit and ramming to make contact with us on the same number.”