Police investigating after cars damaged in Newtownabbey

It was reported that at around 2am, a group of five males, all wearing dress suits, caused damage to a number of parked cars by kicking off wing mirrors, pulling off wipers and denting panels of the cars. A bottle was also thrown at the window of a house cracking a pane of glass.

Officers would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incidents and noticed this group of males or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 514 02/05/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Glebe Villas. (Pic by Google).