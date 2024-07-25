Police investigating after petrol bomb thrown at van in Larne
Det. Sgt. Crothers said: “Shortly after 4.30am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a van in the Churchill Road area causing severe damage to the vehicle along with two properties it was parked outside. Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Det. Sgt. Crothers added: “We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with any CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 154 of 25/07/24.”