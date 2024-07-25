Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a van on fire in Larne in the early hours of Thursday, July 25.

Det. Sgt. Crothers said: “Shortly after 4.30am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a van in the Churchill Road area causing severe damage to the vehicle along with two properties it was parked outside. Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

