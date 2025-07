Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

Police in Armagh are appealing for information in relation to an aggravated burglary within the area of Bunker Hill, Markethill.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday (September 14) at approximately 1.45am.

"If you observed anything or have any relevant information, please contact 101, ref 106 of 14/09/24,” said police.