Police investigating burglaries at new build homes in Newtownabbey
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers are investigating several reports of burglaries, involving new build homes in the Aspen View area of Newtownabbey.
Detailing the incidents in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on July 24, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that this occurred at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday, July 20.
"Police are requesting that anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or has any CCTV footage, to please contact officers on 101, quoting incident reference number 352 22/7/24.”