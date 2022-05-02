Police investigating Carryduff burglary

“The woman’s mobile phone was taken from her and one of the men stayed with her while the other two proceeded to rifle through rooms and cupboards in the home. This ordeal lasted around 45 minutes and, although she was not injured, this was sure to have been a frightening experience. “It is not believed anything was taken during this burglary, the mobile phone was returned before the men left. “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 717 of 01/05/22.” Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.