Police are appealing for witnesses to a hate crime incident at the weekend in Coalisland.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police in Dungannon are aware of an assault which occurred on Saturday the 1st of June 2024 on the Gortgonis running track in Coalisland.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a group of 15-25 young males aged between 15-18 in the area?

