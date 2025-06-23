Police investigating counterfeit bank note use at five shops in Co Antrim and Co Down charge two men to court

Two men arrested following the stop and search of a vehicle near Sandyknowes Roundabout in Newtownabbey are due to appear in court today (Tuesday, June 24).

The man, aged 39 and 20, have been charged with possessing counterfeit currency and are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested along with the men on Monday (June 23) was later released unconditionally.

Police say as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Photo: Pacemaker

In an earlier statement, police said the arrests were in relation to an investigation into five separate reports in the Holywood and Lisburn area on Saturday, June 7, that counterfeit currency up to the value of £20 had been used in exchange for a small value item.

Businesses targeted included charity shops, takeaways and large commercial retail shops.

Meanwhile, the PSNI’s Business Crime Support Lead, Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham has urged businesses owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money.

He said: “There are a number of things you look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

“Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check. Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway."

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call police on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

