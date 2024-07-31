Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out searches of three properties in the Dervock and Ballymoney areas on Wednesday (July 31).

The search is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.

Detective Inspector Pyper said: “As a result of the searches, a quantity of suspected Class B drugs has been seized along with a number of electronic devices. The items will now be taken away for further forensic examination.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and these searches demonstrate of our commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.”

DI Pyper thanked the community for its continued support and encouraged anyone with information to contact police on 101.