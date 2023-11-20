Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to Our Lady and St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ballymoney on Sunday evening (November 19).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage at Our Lady and St Patrick's Church in Ballymoney on Sunday evening, 19th November. Credit Our Lady and St Patrick's Church.

Sergeant Moody said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.45pm that the side door of a church in the Castle Street area had been set alight. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of officers and thankfully no injuries were reported.

“Some damage was caused to the door as a result of the fire and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack. I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1540 19/11/23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Castle Street area of the town and near the church on Sunday evening between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, and noticed anything suspicious, to get in touch.”

Information can be reported via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

The UUP MLA for North Antrim Robin Swann condemned the attack saying: “The assault on a place of worship is not only an affront to the religious community but an attack on the values of tolerance and respect that underpin a diverse society.

"In the wake of this deplorable incident, we should not dismiss the importance of places of worship as sanctuaries of peace, reflection, and community. Such acts of violence not only undermine the fabric of our society but also threaten the principles of religious freedom and coexistence.