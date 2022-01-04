Police investigating Dundonald shooting

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Just after 9.10pm, we received a report that a 37 year old man had been shot twice in both of his legs. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

“If you have any information which may be relevant, or if you may have dashcam or other footage, contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1590 03/01/22.