Detective Sergeant McDowell said: "We received a report that at around 1.30pm, a black BMW 4x4 had been forced from the road by a dark coloured Range Rover at O’Neill Road and the occupants of the BMW then threatened with a suspected firearm.

"The BMW managed to leave the scene but at around 1.45pm, was again forced from the road by the same Range Rover, at Carnmoney Road, where the occupants of both vehicles where then involved in an altercation. Thankfully, however, we have received no reports of any injuries.

Carnmoney Road. (Pic: Google).

