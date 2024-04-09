Police investigating ‘hate crime’ incidents in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for information following reports of “hate crime” incidents involving two vehicles in the Newtownabbey area on Monday, April 8.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: "We received a report that at around 1.30pm, a black BMW 4x4 had been forced from the road by a dark coloured Range Rover at O’Neill Road and the occupants of the BMW then threatened with a suspected firearm.

Read More
Streams 'racking up' following release of Belfast band's latest single

"The BMW managed to leave the scene but at around 1.45pm, was again forced from the road by the same Range Rover, at Carnmoney Road, where the occupants of both vehicles where then involved in an altercation. Thankfully, however, we have received no reports of any injuries.

Carnmoney Road. (Pic: Google).Carnmoney Road. (Pic: Google).
Carnmoney Road. (Pic: Google).
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re treating these incidents as hate crimes, and an investigation has been launched. I’d ask anyone who witnessed either incident, or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to our investigation, to contact detectives on 101, quoting 915 08/04/24.“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”