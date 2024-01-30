Police investigating loyalist criminal activity have arrested a man following a search in Dundonald
and live on Freeview channel 276
He is charged with offences including attempting to import a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, cultivating cannabis and transferring criminal property.
He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 22.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges follow a proactive policing operation which saw a property in the Dundonald area searched in July 2023, and the recovery of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of £80,000.