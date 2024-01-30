Register
BREAKING

Police investigating loyalist criminal activity have arrested a man following a search in Dundonald

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating loyalist criminality, have charged a 34-year-old man to court.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He is charged with offences including attempting to import a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, cultivating cannabis and transferring criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 22.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow a proactive policing operation which saw a property in the Dundonald area searched in July 2023, and the recovery of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of £80,000.