Police investigating loyalist criminal activity have arrested a man following a search in Dundonald

He is charged with offences including attempting to import a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, cultivating cannabis and transferring criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 22.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.