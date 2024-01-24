Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man, aged 30 years old, was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Claudy area on Tuesday (23 January). He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: "Our investigation remains ongoing and, as part of this, we want to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.

