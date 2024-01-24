Register
Police investigating marked and armed men in Dungiven pubs make second arrest

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating a report that a number of masked and armed men entered licensed premises in Dungiven on Friday, January 19, have made a second arrest.
By Una Culkin
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:37 GMT
The man, aged 30 years old, was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Claudy area on Tuesday (23 January). He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: "Our investigation remains ongoing and, as part of this, we want to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts or movement of a white Peugeot Partner van bearing the registration MK62 POA.

"If you have any information, the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1421 19/01/24. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”