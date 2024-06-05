Police investigating New IRA activities carry out Rasharkin searches
Police investigating the activities of the New IRA, are carrying out a search in the Slievenaghy Road area of Rasharkin on Wednesday, June 5.
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are carrying out the search.
Astatement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “This follows on from a search earlier this morning in the Garvagh Road area of Rasharkin.”
There are no further updates at this time.
