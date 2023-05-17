Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Police investigating paramilitary operations have arrested a man following searches in Dundonald

Police officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF, have charged a 38-year-old man following searches in Dundonald on Tuesday, May 16.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th May 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:09 BST

He is charged with possession of class A and C controlled drugs, possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 13.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police have arrested a man following searches in DundonaldPolice have arrested a man following searches in Dundonald
Police have arrested a man following searches in Dundonald