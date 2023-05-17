Police investigating paramilitary operations have arrested a man following searches in Dundonald
Police officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF, have charged a 38-year-old man following searches in Dundonald on Tuesday, May 16.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th May 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:09 BST
He is charged with possession of class A and C controlled drugs, possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.