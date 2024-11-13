Police investigating potential link between Ballymena and Ahoghill burglaries
Commenting on the Ahoghill break-in, Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “We received a report that the back door of a house in the Ballymena Road was forced open, shortly before 6pm.
“The occupant, who was in the upstairs of the house at the time, reported that they believed the suspect entered the property by damaging the back door and entering the house for a short time. It is not believed that anything was taken at this time.
“We are investigating a potential link between this report and another report of a burglary in the Parklands area of Ballymena yesterday.”
Police say sometime between 12.30pm and 8pm, it was reported that entry was gained via a back door and the house in the Parklands area was rummaged through. A quantity of cash is reported to have been taken.
“Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday afternoon to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1396 of 12/11/24.”
A report can also be submitted online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.