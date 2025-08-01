Police are investigating overnight reports of “racially-motivated” criminal damage caused at two properties in Larne.

Chief Inspector Christopher Tate said: “We received a report at approximately 10.30pm on Thursday, July 31 that masked individuals were seen attacking a house in the Hampton Crescent area of the town.

“The suspects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival – however, extensive damage was caused to a window and the door of the property.

“A second report was received at the same time [on Thursday] evening that damage had also been caused to a property in the Doric Way area.

“Officers’ attended; no suspects were observed in the area, however, three front windows and two glass panes in the front door had been smashed.

“Racially-motivated graffiti was also observed that had been sprayed on the outside of the apartment.

“The occupants of both properties were thankfully not injured by these attacks – but are understandably terrified by what happened.

“We are investigating both of these reports as racially-motivated hate crimes, with enquiries ongoing.

“We would urge anyone with information or footage that could help us to come forward and call 101, quoting reference numbers 1644 and 1650 31/07/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by telephone on 0800 555 111.

“This type of crime is utterly unacceptable and has no place in our society. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home, regardless of their race or background,” Chief Inspector Tate added.