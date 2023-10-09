Register
Police investigating report of burglary and animal cruelty in Carrickfergus

Police are investigating a report of burglary and animal cruelty in the Castlemara Drive area of Carrickfergus on Sunday, October 8.
By Helena McManus
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
At some time after 3am on Saturday, October 7, a glass panel on the front door of a property was smashed and entry was gained.

The property was ransacked and a dog which was left in the kitchen was later found in the back garden with visible injuries to its abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma.

There was no one else in the property at the time of the break in.

Police investigating a report of burglary and animal cruelty in the Castlemara Drive area of Carrickfergus on Sunday have arrested a man. Photo: PacemakerPolice investigating a report of burglary and animal cruelty in the Castlemara Drive area of Carrickfergus on Sunday have arrested a man. Photo: Pacemaker
A 21-year-old man arrested in relation to the investigation has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 911 08/1023.