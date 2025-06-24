Police investigating report of criminal damage at Islandmagee Community Centre
Police received a report of criminal damage at Islandmagee Community Centre on Monday, June 23.
The incident resulted in outdoor furniture being damaged with stones from the tubular bridge thrown at the building.
As a result the gate will remain closed in the evening, Mid and East Antrim Council has said.
Police are investigating and would ask anyone who may be able to help with their investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 996 23/06/25.
A report can also be submitted online at psni.police.uk/makeareport/