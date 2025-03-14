Police investigating report of 'suspicious activity towards a child' in Newtownabbey
Inspector Patton said: “It was reported that at approximately 8.30am on Tuesday, March 11 a black van stopped with the child. A man inside the vehicle asked the child if he wanted a lift to school. The child was able to refuse, run away and raise the alarm.
“Enquiries are ongoing at this stage and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed a black van-type vehicle at around 8.30am, or just shortly afterwards on Tuesday morning, to contact police.
“We would particularly ask that anyone who was travelling in this area with a dash-cam to check their footage, and we would also ask the driver of this vehicle to get in touch with us, so we can establish what happened on 101 quoting reference 1263 11/03/25.
“A report can also be submitted online at psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”